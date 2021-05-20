Picture gallery – Hannah Haughton stars as Portsmouth defeat Southampton on penalties to retain Hampshire Senior Women’s Cup
Hannah Haughton was Portsmouth’s heroine as they retained the Hampshire FA Women’s Senior Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton at Westleigh Park.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:07 am
The goalkeeper saved two Saints penalties as the Blues won 3-2 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw in front of spectators.
It was the 12th season running that Pompey have won the county silverware.
Photographer Dave Haines was there to capture the action.
