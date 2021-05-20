Dave Haines

Picture gallery – Hannah Haughton stars as Portsmouth defeat Southampton on penalties to retain Hampshire Senior Women’s Cup

Hannah Haughton was Portsmouth’s heroine as they retained the Hampshire FA Women’s Senior Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton at Westleigh Park.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:07 am

The goalkeeper saved two Saints penalties as the Blues won 3-2 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw in front of spectators.

It was the 12th season running that Pompey have won the county silverware.

Photographer Dave Haines was there to capture the action.

1. Hannah Haughton celebrates one of her penalty saves

2. Portsmouth with the Hampshire FA Women's Senior Cup

3. Hannah Haughton dives as Kayla Rendall fires her spot-kick over the bar

4. Danielle Rowe celebrates netting a penalty in the shoot-out

