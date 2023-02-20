Picture gallery – Harvest v Moneyfields Reserves, Hampshire Premier League, Front Lawn
Moneyfields Reserves climbed off the bottom of the Hampshire Premier League top flight with a 1-1 draw against Harvest at Front Lawn.
After a goalless first half, Bayley Whitcombe put Harvest ahead but defender Adam Cripps ensured honours ended even.
The point was enough to see Moneys move off the bottom on goal difference, with Overton now below them.
Moneys remain in the two-team relegation zone, a point behind QK Southampton but with two games in hand.
Moneys boss Simon Hayes was given the chance to play first team regulars Steve Hutchings, Jack Lee and Harry Birmingham, but declined Glenn Turnbull’s offer.