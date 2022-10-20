The City of Portsmouth AC member clocked 22:00 for seventh place in a 213-strong field at an autumnal Staunton Country Park.

Finney Coomber, running in the junior girls 11-14 age category, was next home in 23:39.

Matthew Duckett (19:04) was first to finish with Denmead Striders pair Matt Russell (third, 19:34) and Mark Bicknell (fourth, 19:36) separated by just two seconds.

Fareham RC members filled the first two slots in the latest Fareham parkrun at the Cams Hall Estate.

Samuel Brooks won for the third week running, clocking 18:41 - 30 seconds quicker than clubmate James Lee.

Stubbington Green’s David Mallard was third in 19:44 with another Fareham RC member, Scott Jenkins fourth in 20:17.

Jennifer Jenks (Royal Navy) was first female to finish in 21:55 for 16th place, with 10-year-old Noula Tata next in 37th place (23:51).

There was no Southsea parkrun due to the Great South Run series of races, but Lee-on-Solent provided local runners with a seaside venue.

Gosport Road Runners’ Luke Willis was first across the finishing line in 18:03 - 12 seconds ahead of Darren Langridge.

City of Portsmouth AC teenager Lila North was first female back, clocking 20:11 for 10th place.

Anna Smith-Jones (Hedge End RC) was next, finishing 30th in 21:59.

Over at Whiteley, Eastleigh RC’s Martin Stockley led a 205-strong field home in 17:24.

In 12th place, in his first ever parkrun, was Portsmouth FC manager Danny Cowley, who clocked 20:16.

Stubbington Green’s Daisy McClements was first female to finish, recording 20:46 for 14th place on her first visit to the course.

David Pearson (18:45) and Katie Carew-Robinson (City of Portsmouth AC, 23:57, 20th) were the first male and female runners to finish the latest Great Salterns parkrun.

Robert Dempster (18:17) was first to finish at Portsmouth Lakeside - a minute and six seconds ahead of run-up Andrew Meredith (Victory AC).

Elizabeth Felix (Clapham Pioneers) was first woman home in 23:35 on her first visit to the course.

