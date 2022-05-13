Hawks' Joe Warren, left, wins the ball from Camberley's Charlie Ludlow. Picture by Dave Haines.

Picture gallery – Havant & Waterlooville Under-18s v Camberley, Hampshire Midweek Floodlit Under-18 Cup final, Westleigh Park

Hawks youngsters suffered heartache last night in the final of the Hampshire FA Midweek Floodlit Under-18 Cup.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 13th May 2022, 9:40 am

Two goals from Macauley Martin gave Camberley a 2-0 victory over Joe Oastler’s side at Westleigh Park.

Pictures by Dave Haines

1. Camberley Town winners Havant & Waterlooville FC u19 Pro-Direct vs Camberley Town Ryman (U18) 12/05/22 19:45 Midweek Invitational Midweek Floodlight Cup Youth Final Draper Tools Community Stadium PO9 5TH (Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)

Camberley Town celebrate their Hampshire U18 Floodlit Cup final win. Picture by Dave Haines.

2. Not so happy Hawks at the en of the game Havant & Waterlooville FC u19 Pro-Direct vs Camberley Town Ryman (U18) 12/05/22 19:45 Midweek Invitational Midweek Floodlight Cup Youth Final Draper Tools Community Stadium PO9 5TH (Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)

Hawks reflect on their cup final defeat. Picture: Dave Haines

3. Camberley 9 Macauley Martin scores the 2n goal pass the Hawks 13 Mackenzie Moore Havant & Waterlooville FC u19 Pro-Direct vs Camberley Town Ryman (U18) 12/05/22 19:45 Midweek Invitational Midweek Floodlight Cup Youth Final Draper Tools Community Stadium PO9 5TH (Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)

Camberley's Macauley Martin scores his second goal. Picture by Dave Haines.

4. Camberley 9 Macauley Martin Celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during Havant & Waterlooville FC u19 Pro-Direct vs Camberley Town Ryman (U18) 12/05/22 19:45 Midweek Invitational Midweek Floodlight Cup Youth Final Draper Tools Community Stadium PO9 5TH (Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)

Macauley Martin celebrates his second goal. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508

Havant & WaterloovilleHampshireJoe Oastler
