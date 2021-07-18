Picture gallery – Hawks 2 Bognor Regis 3, pre-season friendly, Westleigh Park
Hawks conceded two late goals, when down to 10 men, to lose a pre-season friendly 3-2 to Bognor Regis and a sun-kissed Westleigh Park.
Former Hawks defender Jake Flannigan and substitute Karol Scoczen struck on 83 and 85 minutes as the Rocks completed a late turnaround victory.Hawks had twice led in the first half with Scott Rendell heading both goals.Bognor’s Kane Diedrich-Roberts levelled before Rendell grabbed a second late in the first half.
Hawks played the final stages with 10 men, boss Paul Doswell bringing Paul Rooney off as a precaution after already using his four subs.
Pictures by Kieron Louloudis, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.
