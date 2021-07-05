Tommy Wright grabbed a brace against the Wessex League Premier Division hosts while new signings James Roberts, Alex Wall and Scott Rendell also netted.

Theo Widdrington struck Hawks’ sixth goal, with Connor Duffin having briefly put Deans on level terms in the first half.

It was Hawks’ first game since a 2-1 National League South home loss to Ebbsfleet in mid-February, while Horndean were returning to action for the first time since December.