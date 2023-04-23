News you can trust since 1877
Horndean (red) v Bemerton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Picture gallery – Horndean miss chance to win Wessex League title by losing at home to Bemerton

Horndean missed the chance to be crowned Wessex League Premier Division champions by losing to Bemerton at Five Heads Park.

By Simon Carter
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

In what was their seventh game in just 19 days, Birmingham’s history-chasers suffered a 2-1 defeat.

The title destiny is still in their own hands, though - beat visiting Portland on Tuesday and Horndean will be champions. If they don’t win, Portchester will take the title by winning at Bemerton.

Horndean defender Chad Field rises the highest. Picture by Martyn White

1. Horndean defender Chad Field rises the highest

Horndean defender Chad Field rises the highest. Picture by Martyn White

Horndean striker Rudi Blankson, right, is closely marked. Picture by Martyn White

2. Horndean striker Rudi Blankson, right, is closely marked

Horndean striker Rudi Blankson, right, is closely marked. Picture by Martyn White

Horndean (red) v Bemerton. Picture by Martyn White

3. Horndean (red) v Bemerton

Horndean (red) v Bemerton. Picture by Martyn White

Horndean defender Chad Field, left. Picture by Martyn White

4. Horndean defender Chad Field, left

Horndean defender Chad Field, left. Picture by Martyn White

