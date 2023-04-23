Picture gallery – Horndean miss chance to win Wessex League title by losing at home to Bemerton
Horndean missed the chance to be crowned Wessex League Premier Division champions by losing to Bemerton at Five Heads Park.
By Simon Carter
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:24 BST
The title destiny is still in their own hands, though
The title destiny is still in their own hands, though - beat visiting Portland on Tuesday and Horndean will be champions. If they don’t win, Portchester will take the title by winning at Bemerton.
