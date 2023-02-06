Picture gallery – Meon Milton defeat AFC Netley, Hampshire Premier League

Wayne Grant has picked up his first Hampshire Premier League victory as Meon Milton manager.

A week after his first Division 1 game ended with a 6-2 battering at Whiteley, Meon defeated AFC Netley 4-2 at Eastney Barracks.

On target were Conor Mansfield, Ben Johns (penalty), Dan Edwards and Jafer Mohammed-Kier.

Johns was entrusted with Meon’s second spot-kick of the fixture after Wayne Boud had earlier seen his effort saved.

Having played their 12th league game, Meon have now reached the halfway point of their HPL fixtures.

Should they win their games in hand, they would be third in the table - and the top two go up.

As it stands, Meon are 13 points adrift of second-placed Hook, but have three matches in hand and still have to go to Hook.

On an adjoining pitch, Meon’s reserves maintained their unbeaten Mid-Solent League record with a draw against defending champions Burrfields.

Neil O’Rourke put Meon into an early lead and they were well worth their half-time advantage.

Burrfields improved after the break and finally levelled around the 80th minute when a long throw from Theo Luff was bundled in at the far post by James Graham.

‘After that we looked the more likely team to go on and win, but in the end a draw was probably a fair result for both teams,’ said Burrfields manager Brian Kirby.

Meon, the only unbeaten team in the MSL, are eight points adrift of leaders Portchester Rovers, but do have six games in hand.

