Picture gallery – Meon Milton v AFC Stubbington, Mid-Solent League Purcell Cup

Bayley Whitcombe struck a late penalty winner as 10-man Meon Milton survived a huge scare to reach the final of the Mid-Solent League’s Purcell Cup.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 10:33 am

The league champions stormed into a 3-0 first half lead at AFC Stubbington before the hosts replied just before the interval.

Meon’s stand-in keeper, Adam Beckett, was sent off after the restart for dissent - meaning midfielder Bill Cook had to don the gloves.

Stubbington, who had lost 2-0 and 3-0 to Meon in MSL games in 2020/21, pulled another goal back and equalised 15 minutes from time.

There was a dramatic finale with Meon awarded a late spot-kick for handball and Whitcombe coolly converting his second goal.

We went 3-0 up through Jagjit Singh, an OG from a corner supplied by Dan Edwards and Bayley whitcombe. They then scored before half time 1-3 HT.

Meon will now face league runners-up Mob Albion in the final at Front Lawn on June 19 (3pm).

Darren Ferguson hit a hat-trick as Mob caned Burrfields 5-1 in their semi-final.

Top scorer Harry Potter and Cam Palin were also on target.

Bayley Whitcombe's first goal celebration

Kevin Shipp

A yellow card for the Meon Milton management

Kevin Shipp

Stubbington score

Kevin Shipp

Meon keeper Adam Beckett is about to be shown a red card

Kevin Shipp

Meon Milton
