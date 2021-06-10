Picture gallery – Meon Milton v AFC Stubbington, Mid-Solent League Purcell Cup
Bayley Whitcombe struck a late penalty winner as 10-man Meon Milton survived a huge scare to reach the final of the Mid-Solent League’s Purcell Cup.
The league champions stormed into a 3-0 first half lead at AFC Stubbington before the hosts replied just before the interval.
Meon’s stand-in keeper, Adam Beckett, was sent off after the restart for dissent - meaning midfielder Bill Cook had to don the gloves.
Stubbington, who had lost 2-0 and 3-0 to Meon in MSL games in 2020/21, pulled another goal back and equalised 15 minutes from time.
There was a dramatic finale with Meon awarded a late spot-kick for handball and Whitcombe coolly converting his second goal.
We went 3-0 up through Jagjit Singh, an OG from a corner supplied by Dan Edwards and Bayley whitcombe. They then scored before half time 1-3 HT.
Meon will now face league runners-up Mob Albion in the final at Front Lawn on June 19 (3pm).
Darren Ferguson hit a hat-trick as Mob caned Burrfields 5-1 in their semi-final.
Top scorer Harry Potter and Cam Palin were also on target.