The league champions stormed into a 3-0 first half lead at AFC Stubbington before the hosts replied just before the interval.

Meon’s stand-in keeper, Adam Beckett, was sent off after the restart for dissent - meaning midfielder Bill Cook had to don the gloves.

Stubbington, who had lost 2-0 and 3-0 to Meon in MSL games in 2020/21, pulled another goal back and equalised 15 minutes from time.

There was a dramatic finale with Meon awarded a late spot-kick for handball and Whitcombe coolly converting his second goal.

We went 3-0 up through Jagjit Singh, an OG from a corner supplied by Dan Edwards and Bayley whitcombe. They then scored before half time 1-3 HT.

Meon will now face league runners-up Mob Albion in the final at Front Lawn on June 19 (3pm).

Darren Ferguson hit a hat-trick as Mob caned Burrfields 5-1 in their semi-final.

Top scorer Harry Potter and Cam Palin were also on target.

1. Bayley Whitcombe's first goal celebration Chris Moorhouse Photo: - Buy photo

2. A yellow card for the Meon Milton management Kevin Shipp Photo: - Buy photo

3. Stubbington score Kevin Shipp Photo: - Buy photo

4. Meon keeper Adam Beckett is about to be shown a red card Kevin Shipp Photo: - Buy photo