Meon player-boss Bikram Singh and skipper Frankie Scott were both dismissed during their 2-1 home win over Fleetlands at Eastney Barracks.

A Connor Mansfield double – including an opener straight from Fleetlands’ kick off – put Meon in control at half-time.

Singh was sent off for a second bookable offence, with Fleetlands grabbing a goal back shortly after.

Meon temporarily went down to nine men when Ben Johns was sinbinned and, on his return, went down to nine permanently when Scott was red carded for dissent.

Despite that, Meon – who didn’t play with a striker for the final 20 minutes – still carved out chances to increase their lead.

Pictures by Keith Woodland

