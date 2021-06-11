Jayne White

Picture gallery – Milton Rovers v Jameson Arms, Portsmouth FA Victory Cup final

Milton Rovers completed a league and cup double when they beat Jameson Arms 8-7 on penalties to win the Portsmouth FA Victory Cup at Westleigh Park last night.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:32 pm

In a highly entertaining 90 minutes, Milton had seen Tyler Moret miss a penalty and George Roy shown a red card before half-time.

They hit back from a goal down to lead 2-1 before Jameson took the tie to penalties with a late leveller.

After 15 successful spot-kicks, Rovers keeper Tony Male saved from Kieran Clark.

Two-page cup final special in Saturday’s edition of The News.

1. Jameson Arms defend an indirect free-kick

Martyn White

Photo: -

Buy photo

2. Morgan Moret celebrates Milton Rovers' victory

Martyn White

Photo: -

Buy photo

3. Jameson Arms get ready to defend an indirect free-kick

Martyn White

Photo: -

Buy photo

4. Milton Rovers' Callum Glen, right

Martyn White

Photo: -

Buy photo
Milton Rovers
