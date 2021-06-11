Picture gallery – Milton Rovers v Jameson Arms, Portsmouth FA Victory Cup final
Milton Rovers completed a league and cup double when they beat Jameson Arms 8-7 on penalties to win the Portsmouth FA Victory Cup at Westleigh Park last night.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:32 pm
In a highly entertaining 90 minutes, Milton had seen Tyler Moret miss a penalty and George Roy shown a red card before half-time.
They hit back from a goal down to lead 2-1 before Jameson took the tie to penalties with a late leveller.
After 15 successful spot-kicks, Rovers keeper Tony Male saved from Kieran Clark.
Two-page cup final special in Saturday’s edition of The News.
Page 1 of 3