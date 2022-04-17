Picture gallery – Portchester Rovers 6 Wymering 2, Mid-Solent League Billy Hill Cup final, Five Heads Park

The pacy striker was the star of the show as Rovers caned Wymering 6-2 at Horndean’s Five Heads Park to collect their first silverware since winning the Division 1 title in the final Portsmouth League season in 2016/17.
Konnor Higgins netted Rovers’ other two goals.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
1. Portchester Rovers celebrate their cup final win
Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-1072)
Photo: -
2. Konnor Higgins scores Portchester's sixth goal
Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-1023)
Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Wymering score
Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-984)
Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Portchester on the attack
Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-933)
Photo: -