Picture gallery – Portchester Rovers 6 Wymering 2, Mid-Solent League Billy Hill Cup final, Five Heads Park

Salako Eyinju fired four second half goals as Portchester Rovers romped to victory in the Mid-Solent League’s Billy Hill Cup.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 3:48 pm

The pacy striker was the star of the show as Rovers caned Wymering 6-2 at Horndean’s Five Heads Park to collect their first silverware since winning the Division 1 title in the final Portsmouth League season in 2016/17.

Konnor Higgins netted Rovers’ other two goals.

