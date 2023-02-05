Ryan Woodford made a winning debut as AFC Portchester remained 10 points clear at the top of the Wessex League.

The 31-year-old went straight into the starting XI after his signing from Gosport Borough was announced last Friday.

And the former Hawks double promotion winning centre half helped his new club keep a third successive league clean sheet in a 3-0 home win over Shaftesbury.

Woodford contacted Royals boss Dave Carter to ask if he would be interested in his services. The call arrived at a great time with Sam Pearce currently suspended and Ollie Searle having suffered a foot injury in last Tuesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup win against Meon Milton.

In addition, Woodford’s former Gosport colleague Elliott Wheeler was another absentee against Shaftesbury after becoming a dad last Thursday.

‘Ryan is a great signing, he was fantastic yesterday,’ Carter told The News after Portchester’s 21st win in a run of 23 undefeated league games.

‘He contacted us, he said he wants to do less travelling. When you’re doing well - and we’re having a fantastic season - players will want to join.’

Isle of Wight-based Woodford brings with him vast experience of playing in the top three tiers of non-league football, including 27 appearances for Hawks in the National League in 2018/19.

Brett Pitman took his Wessex seasonal tally to 32 with a brace against Shaftesbury.

His penalty separated the team at the interval, with Royals keeper Steve Mowthorpe having pulled off a great save just before half-time to preserve his side’s lead.

Marley Ridge doubled the lead with his 12th goal of the campaign - only Pitman has scored more for Portchester in 2022/23.

And Pitman, the leading scorer in the top nine tiers of English football, struck his 38th competitive goal of the season eight minutes from time.

Carter was delighted with the display against the Rockies as Portchester claimed their 11th successive home league win of the term.

‘It was just a good all round performance by everybody,’ he remarked. ‘Clean sheets are massive - I said a few weeks ago that our defensive record needed to be better.

‘Shaftesbury are a good side, the new manager has brought in four or five new players and I’d expect them to be pushing next season.’

Portchester travel to three tiers higher Farnborough on Tuesday aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

But Carter could well shuffle his squad around with one eye on next weekend’s top-of-the-table Wessex trip to second-placed AFC Stoneham.

Woodford and Jake Adams are ineligible for the HSC trip to holders Farnborough, having not been signed on a week before the tie was due to be initially played - on December 20.

Pearce serves the final game of a four-game suspension, while midfielder Jake Raine is an injury doubt.

