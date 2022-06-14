Picture gallery - Sarisbury Sparks Youth Football Tournament

The event was held across both Saturday and Sunday with different age groups taking part in morning and afternoon sessions.
Photographer Mike Cooter was there on the second day to capture some of the teams and the action.
1. Moneyfields Under 16s. Back (from left): Morgan Skingsley, Lucas Wood, Kieron Jenkins, Kaelum Dugan. Front: Liam Maddox, Harvey Wright, Dylan Sadler.
Picture: Mike Cooter
2. Purbrook Pumas Under 7. Back (from left) Thomas Sparks, Alby Doran, Jimmy Hopkins, Henley Francis, Zian Sattar, Jake Walton, Gary Doran. Front: Freddie Sparks, Bobby Bessey, Billy Halfpenny, Freddy Doran
Picture: Mike Cooter
3. Stubbington Swifts Under 7s. Back (from left): Lewis Leigh, Parker Audin, Matthew Hinton, Archie Cooper. Front: Harrison O'Donnell, Noah Moriarty , Jenson Teague, Liam Tookey
Picture: Mike Cooter
4. United Services Portsmouth Under 16s. Back (from left): Prince Amoateng, Reggie Mayes, Amadou Jallow, Logan Baulf, Beau Edney. Front: Ollie Thorn, Harrison Hart, Wyatt Atkins
Picture: Mike Cooter
