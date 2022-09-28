News you can trust since 1877
The Gosham Rangers Reserves keeper gets a boot in his chest against Saturn Royale. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – Saturn Royale v Gosham Rangers, Farlington Rovers v Bransbury Wanderers

Louis Jeff scored twice as Saturn Royale defeated Gosham Rangers Reserves in a Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Plate first round tie.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:21 pm

George Barber was also on target for the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 6 outfit against a Gosham side who play in Division 7.

Elsewhere, Keenan Smith netted four times as Farlington Rovers thumped Bransbury Wanderers Reserves 7-2 in a Division 7 fixture at King George. Owen Leworthy, Aaron Newman and Fahren Smith also scored.

Pictures by Kevin Shipp

1. Bransbury Wanderers Reserves (orange/black) v Farlington Rovers

Bransbury Wanderers Reserves (orange/black) v Farlington Rovers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

2. Bransbury Wanderers Reserves (orange/black) v Farlington Rovers

Bransbury Wanderers Reserves (orange/black) v Farlington Rovers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

3. Saturn Royale (green/black) v Gosham Rangers Reserves

Saturn Royale (green/black) v Gosham Rangers Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

4. The Bransbury Wanderers Reserves keeper is beaten

Picture by Kevin Shipp

