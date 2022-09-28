Picture gallery – Saturn Royale v Gosham Rangers, Farlington Rovers v Bransbury Wanderers
Louis Jeff scored twice as Saturn Royale defeated Gosham Rangers Reserves in a Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Plate first round tie.
By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:21 pm
George Barber was also on target for the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 6 outfit against a Gosham side who play in Division 7.
Elsewhere, Keenan Smith netted four times as Farlington Rovers thumped Bransbury Wanderers Reserves 7-2 in a Division 7 fixture at King George. Owen Leworthy, Aaron Newman and Fahren Smith also scored.
Pictures by Kevin Shipp
Page 1 of 2