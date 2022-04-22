They put the disappointment of exiting the Hampshire Vase at the semi-final stage behind them to beat Portchester Royals 2-1 with goals from Billy Green and Bayley Whitcombe.
They will now face Jubilee on Sunday, May 15 (2pm) at Westleigh Park.
1. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals
Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-102)
Photo: -
2. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals
Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-71)
Photo: -
3. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals
Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-147)
Photo: -
4. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals
Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-141)
Photo: -