Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-59)

Picture gallery – Shepherds Crook v Portchester Royals, City of Portsmouth Sunday London Cup semi-final

Shepherds Crook are through to the final of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League’s London Cup.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 11:24 am

They put the disappointment of exiting the Hampshire Vase at the semi-final stage behind them to beat Portchester Royals 2-1 with goals from Billy Green and Bayley Whitcombe.

They will now face Jubilee on Sunday, May 15 (2pm) at Westleigh Park.

1. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals

Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-102)

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals

Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-71)

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals

Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-147)

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Shepherds Crook (red) v Portchester Royals

Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-141)

Photo: -

Photo Sales
City of PortsmouthLondonSunday League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3