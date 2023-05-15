Colden Common are on the brink of completing a superb treble after Paulsgrove pulled off their best win of the Hampshire Premier League season.

A first-half goal from Joe Boxall gave the Grove a superb 1-0 home win over second-placed Clanfield at Marsden Road.

That left Colden Common needing just four points from their last four games to be sure of retaining the Senior Division title.

Common could clinch the silverware this Wednesday if Clanfield fail to win at Liphook and they avoid defeat against Moneyfields Reserves at Westleigh Park.

Clanfield are currently level on points with Common, but with an inferior goal difference of plus 15 and having played three games more. A point at Liphook will assure Lee Blakely’s men of runners-up spot.

Common have already pocketed the Hampshire Trophy and the HPL League Cup.

It was Grove’s second game in four days, having thumped Hayling United 6-0 last Wednesday in what was their first league game for over a month.

In total contrast, it was Clanfield’s sixth HPL outing in just 15 days – and their first loss after three wins and two draws.

Grove boss Johnny Willett only had 12 players to choose from, including his son John.

Archie Scott and Louie O’Brien - both regulars in Baffins’ Hampshire Combination East Division title-winning squad - have returned to help Grove in their remaining fixtures.

‘We hadn’t played for a month and we’ve turned in our two best performances of the season,’ said Willett senior.

‘It wasn’t a bad game (v Clanfield). We had the better of the first half and they edged the second, but we dug deep.

‘We tired in the second half, we only had the one sub. I had three or four unavailable, that’s the story of the season.’

Josh Holmes, Sammy Kessack and Jake Pepall - who had all scored in the 6-0 win over Hayling, completing a high-scoring double after a 7-0 home victory last November - were all unavailable to face Clanfield.

‘It’s just a case of trying to finish on a high, rebuilding over the summer, and giving the league a good go next year.’

Grove still have two games left - home to Liphook next Tuesday and home to Denmead the following Saturday.

