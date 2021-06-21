Picture gallery – Southsea United v AC Copnor, Portsmouth FA Sunday Trophy final, Westleigh Park
Goalkeeper Jamie Cowdery was Southsea United's Portsmouth Divisional FA Trophy Cup final hero - but only after they'd survived a huge scare against AC Copnor in a thrilling Westleigh Park showpiece.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 2:32 pm
Cowdery saved from both Copnor's Neil Bradley and captain Oliver Warren - after Danny Hayter had fired his spot-kick over the crossbar - as Southsea lifted the PDFA Trophy prize with a 3-0 penalties victory over their City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 4 rivals.In a final that had it all, Southsea squandered a 3-0 half-time advantage to eventually draw 3-3 in normal time before running out shoot-out winners.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
