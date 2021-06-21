Cowdery saved from both Copnor's Neil Bradley and captain Oliver Warren - after Danny Hayter had fired his spot-kick over the crossbar - as Southsea lifted the PDFA Trophy prize with a 3-0 penalties victory over their City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 4 rivals.In a final that had it all, Southsea squandered a 3-0 half-time advantage to eventually draw 3-3 in normal time before running out shoot-out winners.