Picture special - AFC Portchester Reserves, Freehouse, AFC Prospect Farm Rangers, Al's Bar, AFC Bedhmapton and Samba all feature
It’s now coming to the business end of the season in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 1:55 pm
So, with just a few remaining matches across the six divisions, photographer Sam Stephenson was out and about last weekend taking in some action.
Check out our gallery for pictures from Freehouse’s 2-2 draw with AFC Portchester Reserves, Samba’s 4-1 win at AFC Bedhampton and Al’s Bar’s 3-0 victory at AFC Prospect Farm Rangers.
Page 1 of 2