Luke Musselwhite celebrates netting for AFC Portchester Reserves in their 2-2 draw with Freehouse. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Picture special - AFC Portchester Reserves, Freehouse, AFC Prospect Farm Rangers, Al's Bar, AFC Bedhmapton and Samba all feature

It’s now coming to the business end of the season in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

By Lewis Mason
Friday, 14th May 2021, 1:55 pm

So, with just a few remaining matches across the six divisions, photographer Sam Stephenson was out and about last weekend taking in some action.

Check out our gallery for pictures from Freehouse’s 2-2 draw with AFC Portchester Reserves, Samba’s 4-1 win at AFC Bedhampton and Al’s Bar’s 3-0 victory at AFC Prospect Farm Rangers.

1. Freehouse v AFC Portchester Reserves (orange)

Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

2. Freehouse v AFC Portchester Reserves (orange)

Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

3. Freehouse v AFC Portchester Reserves (orange)

Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

4. An Al's Bar player tries his luck against AFC Prospect Farm Rangers (yellow)

Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

