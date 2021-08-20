Picture special: AFC Portchester's inaugural Steve Woods Memorial Cup tournament takes place

Former club life president Woods, who sadly past away aged 61 earlier this year, was a massive part of the Royals over the past three decades.

Keen to organise a get together in his memory, AFC Portchester held the first of what is set to be an annual Memorial Cup tournament at the OnSite Group Stadium.

There were six teams who took part in the tournament, with Castle Royals becoming the first winners of the trophy.

But it was a day when winning didn’t matter, rather an occasion to remember someone who gave so much to the Portchester.

And it was fitting Steve’s three sons, Simon, Andrew and Ryan, were all involved in the tournament while wife Carole and other members of his family were also in attendance for the launch of the event in his memory.

Photographer Sam Stephenson was at the tournament to get a selection of pictures as AFC Portchester honoured an individual who gave so much to them.

1. Portchester Royals Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2. Beacon Hill Rebels entered the Steve Woods Memorial Cup tournament Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3. Steve Woods' three sons Simon, left, Andrew and Ryan Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4. Members of Steve Woods' family lead the minute's applause before the Memorial Cup tournament kicked off Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales