Picture special: Baffins Milton Rovers Blue under-12s v Pickwick Youth Pumas under-12s
Pickwick Youth Pumas under-12s produced a five-star performance in their latest Portsmouth Youth League under-12s A Division victory.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:11 am
League leaders Pumas ran out 5-1 victors as they made the trip to face Baffins Milton Rovers Blue under-12s.
It was a victory that took Pickwick three points clear at the top, although second-placed Moneyfields Youth Blue have played two matches fewer.
Photographer Neil Marshall was there to watch Pickwick Youth Pumas’ latest league triumph as they defeated Baffins Blue under-12s. Check out his pictures from the match in this gallery.
