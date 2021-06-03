Picture special: Baffins Milton Rovers Blue under-12s v Pickwick Youth Pumas under-12s

League leaders Pumas ran out 5-1 victors as they made the trip to face Baffins Milton Rovers Blue under-12s.

It was a victory that took Pickwick three points clear at the top, although second-placed Moneyfields Youth Blue have played two matches fewer.

Photographer Neil Marshall was there to watch Pickwick Youth Pumas’ latest league triumph as they defeated Baffins Blue under-12s. Check out his pictures from the match in this gallery.

