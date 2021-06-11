Team Alan Hunter pose for a picture together at Westleigh Park last weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060621-63)

Picture special: Big kick-off as Friends Fighting Cancer 2021 edition of annual tournament gets going

Footballers from across the area came together for a great cause at Westleigh Park last weekend.

By Lewis Mason
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:28 pm

The opening stage of the Friends Fighting Cancer tournament got under way at Havant & Waterlooville FC on Sunday with eight teams involved.

Initially started by Ray Ogilvie in 2008, the charity has gone onto raise more than £1m in the 13 years it's been running.

Numbers were high in the opening round of the 2021 edition of the annual FFC tournament, with semi-final fixtures to take place at Westleigh Park once again on Sunday, July 11.

1. Action from Team Alan Hunter v Team Kurt Hast

Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060621-60)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. Team Alan Hunter v Team Kurt Hast

Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060621-61)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Kurt Hast line up for a team picture

Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060621-62)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Team Joe v Team Katie Scannell

Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060621-46)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

