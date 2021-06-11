Picture special: Big kick-off as Friends Fighting Cancer 2021 edition of annual tournament gets going
Footballers from across the area came together for a great cause at Westleigh Park last weekend.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:28 pm
The opening stage of the Friends Fighting Cancer tournament got under way at Havant & Waterlooville FC on Sunday with eight teams involved.
Initially started by Ray Ogilvie in 2008, the charity has gone onto raise more than £1m in the 13 years it's been running.
Numbers were high in the opening round of the 2021 edition of the annual FFC tournament, with semi-final fixtures to take place at Westleigh Park once again on Sunday, July 11.
