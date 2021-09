Admir Celebic, Mark Chukwuma and substitute Lewis Sell all struck as Rovers wrapped up a 3-1 victory at Farlington Playing Fields.

Adam Russell netted for Horndean but that could not prevent Hatton from storming to a third win as many matches so far this season.

Photographer Keith Woodland was pitchside to capture some of the action between Hatton Rovers and Horndean United Reserves. Check out some of his pictures in our gallery.

1. Eyes closed and up for the header Picture: Keith Woodland (190921-8) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2. A Hatton Rovers player flicks the ball on Picture: Keith Woodland (190921-20) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3. Aerial battle to win the ball Picture: Keith Woodland (190921-15) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4. Goalkeeper is at full stretch Picture: Keith Woodland (190921-13) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales