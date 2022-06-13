Picture special – down memory lane, 28 Portsmouth area football teams, 2001-2007 inclusive
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane - back to the first decade of the 21st century.
By Simon Carter
Copnor Snooker Club celebrate a 2-1 victory in the Len Day Cup final at Cams Alders. Pictured by Steve Reid.
Here are 28 Portsmouth area football teams taken between 2001 and 2007. Can you spot any familiar faces?
Purbrook Sports from Division 1 of Portsmouth Saturday League celebrate after winning the Len Day Cup final, May 2007.
Mid-Solent Youth League Under-16 Cup winners, Copnor Colts, April 2006.
Purbrook celebrate a 4-1 cup final win over Carisbrooke.
Moneyfields Under 9s. Players are Connor Bowen, Chad Musslewhite, Sheldon Green, Jarod Leat, Alfie Rutherford, Kaleem Haitham and William Swatton.
Moneyfields Under 8s, June 2001. Back (from left): Jack Heather, Lewis Thomas, Harry Bass, Dallas Morgan. Front: Jamie Ford, Tom Davis, Sam Cole, Charlie Brett and Charlie Delside.
Mayfield School Under-16s won the Portsmouth & Havant Schools FA Cup.
Havant Sunday League Junior Cup winners Six Bells, 2007.
Solent Youth Football League Under-15 Cup final winners Rustington, 2007.
Havant Sunday League Junior Cup winners Heron United, 2006.
Havant Sunday Football League Senior Cup final winners AFC Hayling, 2006.
Tardis Music from Division 1 of Portsmouth Saturday Football League, pictured after the 2007 Len Day Cup final at Cams Alders, Fareham.
St Jude's, joint-winners of the Girls Under-11 Centenary Cup final at Westfield Junior School, Paulsgrove, 2006.
St Jude's, winners of the Boys Under-10 Victory Cup final at Westfield Junior School, Paulsgrove, 2006.
Denmead Under 14s, 2004
Meon Milton Under 14s, 2004
Roger Langdown Cup winners Emsworth Town, from the Portsmouth Saturday League, 2004.
Denmead Under-14s at a Petersfield Town six-a-side tournament
Warblington School under-15s
Horndean Technology School, winners of the Havant Schools Cup, 2003.
Bridgemary Community School year 8 boys, Fareham & Gosport Schools Trophy winners, 2004. Back (from left): Louis Seymour, Jimi Lowe, Michael Hole, Aaron Foster, Aaron Edwards, Jamie Fitzpatrick, Kevin Fifield. Front: Shaun Jones, Sean Hibbert, Jamie Miller, Ben Jarvis, Tyler De-La-Mare, Daniel Underwood, Zack Brady
Gosport & Fareham Schools under 11s, 2005/06 - English Schools County 7 a side winners, Hampshire County League runners up, Hampshire Cup (Stoke Shield) winners, Southern Counties Cup winners
Tyco, Gosport Supporters Cup winners, Privett Park, 2006.
Solent League Junior Cup winners AFC Whiteley, 2003.
Admiral Lord Nelson Under-12s, Portsmouth Schools Cup winners, 2003.
Lyndhurst Juniors Under-11s
Pickwick under-12, winners of the South Hants Glass Youth league, 2004/05.
City of Portsmouth Boys School, Portsmouth League and Hampshire Cup winners. Back (from left): Peter Reynolds, Gary Swans, Adam Ball, Glenn Knight, Andrew Dickens, Myron Hopkins, Ashley Rawlings, Sam Manns. Front: Steven Duffin, Kieron Boyd, Alex Hards, David Young, Nick Russell, Tom Greenwood, Danny Thornton.