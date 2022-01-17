Picture special: 'Exciting' times ahead for Clanfield as they maintain fine form with win on the road at Paulsgrove

Jake Knight, Olly Long and Jacob Mulligan got the goals in a blistering opening 20-minute spell as Blakeley's boys secured a 3-0 Hampshire Premier League Senior Division victory.

Clanfield signed a number of Moneyfields Reserves players earlier in the season - including goalscorers at Paulsgrove Knight and Long - and it has coincided with their march up the table after a tricky start to the campaign.

And after seeing his side make it four HPL wins in their previous five outings, boss Blakeley is optimistic about what the future holds for a Canfield side currently on the rise.

He said: ‘The strength and depth within the squad is improving all the time and the changes we made during the game kept up the level of performance.

‘We were solid throughout and won the game within the opening half-hour, but what pleased me most was the way we controlled the game and played some great football on a tough pitch.

‘It was a great win. I'm excited with the squad we are building but we will prepare in the week for the game Saturday against Colden Common and look to keep pushing.’

Clanfield, on the back of a defeat against title-chasing Locks Heath last time out, made a superb start which had them out of sight with the three points all but sealed up inside the opening 20 minutes.

Knight headed home Danny Penfold's cross to make the breakthrough on 14 minutes with former Newcastle prospect and Pompey triallist Long lobbing home just two minutes later.

Mulligan was then on hand to head home as Clanfield netted a third goal in the space of just six minutes to secure a convincing 3-0 victory.

While the visitors continued their fine recent form, Paulsgrove slumped to a third successive HPL loss and find themselves down in eighth in the table.

Olly Long, centre, has just doubled Clanfield's advantage Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-37)

Jacob Mulligan heads home Clanfield's third goal Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-41)

Clanfield's Brandon Elliott, right, holds off Frankie Kemp Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-43)

Paulsgrove's Shane Cornish is booked Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-44)