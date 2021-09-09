Picture special: Five-star Gosport Borough under-18s make stunning start to season at AFC Portchester

Boro’s young guns, jointly managed by the club's first team pair Joe Lea and Pat Suraci, ran out 5-0 victors at AFC Portchester under-18s in their Hampshire Combination & Development under-18 East Division curtain-raiser.

Dylan Holgate took centre stage with his hat-trick while both Christian Bennett and Oliver Davies were also on the scoresheet.

Joint manager Lea says the early season signs are positive for what is largely a new under-18s group this season.

He said: ‘It was a really good start, to be fair. We've got to consider as well we've got largely a new squad of players.

‘We've only really got four or five players leftover from last season's squad, who obviously did very well, so it was a really pleasing start.’

Check out photographer Mike Cooter's pictures from the under-18s meeting between Portchester and Gosport.

Max Palethorpe on the ball for Gosport

Gosport's goalkeeper shows bravery to come and collect a cross

Gosport's Dylan Holgate is dispossessed

A Portchester player has his shirt pulled