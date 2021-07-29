Baffins Milton Rovers under-11s won the Havant & Waterlooville Youth under-11 tournament at Westleigh Park. Picture: Keith Woodland (250721-13)

Picture special: Havant & Waterlooville Youth under-11 tournament

Havant & Waterlooville played host to a busy weekend of youth tournament action at Westleigh Park last weekend.

By Lewis Mason
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:44 am

There were a number of girls and boys cup competitions held on Saturday and Sunday.

Photographer Keith Woodland made it along for Sunday mornings under-11 tournament, which was won by Baffins Milton Rovers’ youngsters.

See if you can spot yourself or a child you know in our selection of pictures from Westleigh Park.

1. Home team Havant & Waterlooville under-11s

Picture: Keith Woodland (250721-16)

2. Baffins Milton Rovers' under-11 goalkeeper palms away

Picture: Keith Woodland (250721-17)

3. A Moneyfields under-11 player goes for goal

Picture: Keith Woodland (250721-39)

4. Under-11s tournament action

Picture: Keith Woodland (250721-30)

Havant & WaterloovilleKeith WoodlandBaffins Milton Rovers
