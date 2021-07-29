Picture special: Havant & Waterlooville Youth under-11 tournament
Havant & Waterlooville played host to a busy weekend of youth tournament action at Westleigh Park last weekend.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:44 am
There were a number of girls and boys cup competitions held on Saturday and Sunday.
Photographer Keith Woodland made it along for Sunday mornings under-11 tournament, which was won by Baffins Milton Rovers’ youngsters.
See if you can spot yourself or a child you know in our selection of pictures from Westleigh Park.
