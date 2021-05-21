Picture special: Moneyfields retain Portsmouth Senior Cup after final victory over Baffins Milton Rovers at Fratton Park

Marley Ridge slotted home the winning penalty as Moneys secured a 6-5 shoot-out victory over Baffins Milton Rovers after it had ended 1-1 in normal time.

Talisman Steve Hutchings had fired Moneyfields into a first half lead with a delightful lob, only for Tommy Scutt to level from the spot with virtually the last kick of the game after Curt Da Costa had fouled Callum Dart in the area.

The delayed 2019-20 season final was made extra special with fans allowed into Fratton Park for the first time since December.

Check out a selection of photographer Chris Moorhouse’s pictures from what proved to be a tense Portsmouth Senior Cup final.

Marley Ridge takes a bow in front of the Fratton End after his winning penalty

Moneyfields pose for a team picture with the Portsmouth Senior Cup

Marley Ridge nets the winning penalty

Fans returned to Fratton Park for the first time since December 15 for the Portsmouth Senior Cup final