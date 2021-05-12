Picture special: Paulsgrove U14s edge closer to league title with win over AFC Portchester Castles U14s
Paulsgrove under-14s need five points from their final three Mid Solent Youth League matches to be crowned under-14 B Division champions.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 11:41 am
The Grove’s young guns took another step towards the title with a 6-1 victory against AFC Portchester Castles under-14s last weekend. Photographer Keith Woodland was on the touchline to grab some pictures from the match.
