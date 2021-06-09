Picture special: Paulsgrove Veterans v Waterlooville Veterans in the Portsmouth Divisional FA Veterans Cup final
Paulsgrove Veterans were made to wait but they were finally crowned the 2019-20 season Portsmouth Divisional FA Veterans Cup winners at Westleigh Park last night.
Grove were cruising at half-time, leading by three goals, but were clinging on in the end as they secured a 4-3 final victory over Waterloville Social Veterans.
Social’s Mark Johnson’s exceptional chip had cancelled out Paul Smith’s early opener, before Steve Ledger, captain Brett Farley and Jon Taylor got in on the act as Paulsgrove went in 4-1 to the good at the break.
Aaron Wright was on hand to strike twice from the penalty spot after the restart to set up a tense finale, but Paulsgrove held on to beat Waterlooville at the third attempt this term.
