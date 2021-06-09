Picture special: Paulsgrove Veterans v Waterlooville Veterans in the Portsmouth Divisional FA Veterans Cup final

Grove were cruising at half-time, leading by three goals, but were clinging on in the end as they secured a 4-3 final victory over Waterloville Social Veterans.

Social’s Mark Johnson’s exceptional chip had cancelled out Paul Smith’s early opener, before Steve Ledger, captain Brett Farley and Jon Taylor got in on the act as Paulsgrove went in 4-1 to the good at the break.

Aaron Wright was on hand to strike twice from the penalty spot after the restart to set up a tense finale, but Paulsgrove held on to beat Waterlooville at the third attempt this term.

Photographer Habibur Rahman was at Westleigh Park to capture some of the action, check out those pictures in our gallery.

1. Two-goal Aaron Wright holds up the ball for Waterlooville Social Veterans Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. Captain Brett Farley heads Paulsgrove Veterans 3-1 ahead Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. Paulsgrove Veterans' Lee Cooper, left, is closed down Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

4. Paul Smith's fierce strike fired Paulsgrove Veterans ahead Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo