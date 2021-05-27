Picture special: Pompey Women cruise into Portsmouth Divisional FA Cup final after thumping 12-0 win over AFC Portchester Ladies
Pompey Women progressed into the final of the Portsmouth Divisional FA Cup final courtesy of a resounding 12-0 victory over AFC Portchester Ladies.
Striker Jade Widdows was in devastating goalscoring form, netting a remarkable FIVE times in the semi-final at Westleigh Park last night.
Defender Jazz Younger netted twice after coming off the bench, while Mia Adaway also grabbed a double. Kat Cunningham, Hayley Bridge and Shannon Albuery completed the scoring in the last-four tie.
Pompey Women, who beat Moneyfields Women to the win the delayed 2019-20 season PDFA Cup in October, now face the same opposition in next week’s final to retain the trophy in the same season.
Photographer Dave Haines had a busy night trying to capture all of the goalscoring and celebrations. Check out his pictures from the semi-final.