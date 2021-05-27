Picture special: Pompey Women cruise into Portsmouth Divisional FA Cup final after thumping 12-0 win over AFC Portchester Ladies

Striker Jade Widdows was in devastating goalscoring form, netting a remarkable FIVE times in the semi-final at Westleigh Park last night.

Defender Jazz Younger netted twice after coming off the bench, while Mia Adaway also grabbed a double. Kat Cunningham, Hayley Bridge and Shannon Albuery completed the scoring in the last-four tie.

Pompey Women, who beat Moneyfields Women to the win the delayed 2019-20 season PDFA Cup in October, now face the same opposition in next week’s final to retain the trophy in the same season.

Photographer Dave Haines had a busy night trying to capture all of the goalscoring and celebrations. Check out his pictures from the semi-final.

Hayley Bridge fires home for Pompey Women

Foursome work from Jade Widdows who is about to fire home her fourth goal of the evening

Freya Jones breaks away with the ball

Mia Adaway fires home her second for Pompey Women