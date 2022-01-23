Elliott Turnbull scored his seventh goal of the season as Moneyfields won 3-2 at Shaftesbury. Picture: Mike Cooter

Four days after netting twice in injury time to draw against leaders Horndean, Moneys came from 0-1 and 1-2 down to triumph 3-2 in north Dorset.

The Wessex League Premier Division victory was achieved without talismanic top scorer Steve Hutchings, who could be out for several weeks with a knee injury suffered in the first half against Horndean last Tuesday.

In his absence, teenager Evan Harris was handed his first Moneys start alongside Dec Seiden after completing his move from Horndean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott Turnbull quickly cancelled out Shaftesbury’s first minute opener before keeper Callum McGeorge dropped a cross to allow to restore the home side’s lead.

Seiden levelled again via a penalty awarded for a foul on Tom Cain from a Turnbull corner.

The winner arrived around the hour mark when Turnbull swung in a free-kick and centre half Corey Heath - recently arrived on a dual signing from Chichester City - flicked in a header.

‘We showed a lot of character,’ said the manager. ‘We said at half-time ‘let’s show a bit of grit and determination and grind out a result.’

After taking the lead, Moneys switched to a flat back four with Rob Evans coming on at right back, Adam Cripps moving to left back and Cain and Heath in the middle.

‘It was never going to be a 0-0,’ said Glenn Turnbull, remembering the two teams had drawn 5-5 in a Wessex League Cup tie on the same ground in early December. ‘Both teams like to attack and we leave a few holes.

‘A few of their supporters said it was nice to see a team come there and try to play football.

‘But the (3G) surface is so good you can’t NOT play well there.’

The boss believes he now has striking options which are ‘the envy’ of most other Wessex Premier managers.

Moneys have the experience of the prolific Hutchings, the youth of Harris and Josh Bailey, and Seiden who is ‘maturing’ into leading the line in Hutchings’ absence.

Elsewhere, two experienced Wessex League strikers - Tyler Moret and Mig Dark - both plundered hat-tricks for the reserves in a 9-1 weekend thrashing of Liss in the Hampshire Premier League’s top flight.

And that’s not forgetting James Franklyn, the highest scoring midfielder in the Wessex top flight.

Glenn Turnbull was delighted to see his side win at Shaftesbury without either Hutchings or Franklyn on target.

‘We have asked for goals to be shared around,’ he remarked. ‘Elliott’s got seven for the season now and it was nice to see Corey Heath notch a goal.’