Player-coach Jamie Collins provides injury update on Oxford United loanee Leon Chambers-Parillon after midfielder limps off in Eastleigh Hampshire Senior Cup exit

Hawks loan midfielder Leon Chambers-Parillon, right. Picture: Kieron Louloudis.

Chambers-Parillon started Hawks' 2-0 Hampshire Senior Cup third round defeat at Eastleigh but appeared to limp off just four minutes after the restart and was replaced by midfielder Jake McCarthy.

Hawks, already with a lengthy injury list, could certainly do without another player facing a spell on the sidelines.

But Collins says Chambers-Parillon was replaced as a 'precaution' as they were unwilling to run any injury risks with any of the first-team squad given their current situation.

Collins said: ‘He's got a slight ankle knock but nothing too serious. It's just tonight we weren't going to injure anyone with the injuries we've had so far. We're started to get a few people back so it was just precautionary.’

Hawks were knocked out of a competition they had won in three of the past five seasons at Eastleigh.

But Collins felt the outcome could have been different for the visitors following an improved second-half showing.