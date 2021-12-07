Player-coach Jamie Collins provides injury update on Oxford United loanee Leon Chambers-Parillon after midfielder limps off in Eastleigh Hampshire Senior Cup exit
Hawks player-coach Jamie Collins cooled any possible injury fears over Oxford United loanee Leon Chambers-Parillon.
Chambers-Parillon started Hawks' 2-0 Hampshire Senior Cup third round defeat at Eastleigh but appeared to limp off just four minutes after the restart and was replaced by midfielder Jake McCarthy.
Hawks, already with a lengthy injury list, could certainly do without another player facing a spell on the sidelines.
But Collins says Chambers-Parillon was replaced as a 'precaution' as they were unwilling to run any injury risks with any of the first-team squad given their current situation.
Collins said: ‘He's got a slight ankle knock but nothing too serious. It's just tonight we weren't going to injure anyone with the injuries we've had so far. We're started to get a few people back so it was just precautionary.’
Hawks were knocked out of a competition they had won in three of the past five seasons at Eastleigh.
But Collins felt the outcome could have been different for the visitors following an improved second-half showing.
The Hawks player-coach added: ‘I thought it was a good game to watch, both teams put in 100 per cent effort, I thought first half we just didn't move the ball quick enough- but second half we came out and gave it a right good go.’