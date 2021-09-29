PMC Stadium continues to prove happy hunting ground as Baffins Milton Rovers continue perfect home start with Cowes Sports thrashing

Miles Everett, left, hit a hat-trick in Baffins Milton Rovers win over Cowes Sports. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 200521-47)

Shaun Wilkinson's men made it five wins on the spin at the PMC Stadium in the league with a 7-1 thrashing of the Isle of Wight side.

Attacker Miles Everett, utilised in the number 10 role, marked his return to the side with a hat-trick while Rudi Blankson continued his scoring streak with a double - taking his tally to six goals in the past four games.

Substitute Alex Przespolewski and Oscar Johnston rounded off the Baffins scoring, although the only downside was Tommy Jackson heading home for Cowes as the hosts conceded at the PMC Stadium for the first time in 443 minutes of league football this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers boss Wilkinson, returning to the touchline after missing the past two matches while away on holiday in Dubai, took great pride from some of the attacking play on display from his side as they moved back above Fareham Town and into second spot.

He said: ‘I think we were good value tonight. I was really happy with the way we played, really happy with the way we passed and moved the ball.

‘I said to them at half time, obviously we were playing well, in these games teams are coming to sit in and we have to be a little bit patient.

‘As soon as that first goal goes in, you see the confidence from us, they obviously have to come out a little bit and it leaves gaps for us.

‘When we play like that on the counter-attack and we've got time a space on the ball, we look a good side.’

After a quiet opening, Everett's neat turn and shot found the bottom corner to put Baffins on their way after 28 minutes.

Blankson bagged his first of the evening, cleverly tucking home Johnston's pass, to double the hosts' advantage two minutes later.

Baffins produced a ruthless second-half display, with Blankson heading home following a fine move to make it 3-0 two minutes after the break.

Just two minutes after teeing up Blankson, tricky winger George Britton picked out Everett to sweep home his second on 49 minutes.

Everett completed his hat-trick, rifling a left-foot strike into the roof of the net, with what proved his last touch prior to being replaced by teenager Owen Pelkham on 70 minutes. There was still time for substitute Przespolewski to fire home a fifth five minutes later.

Cowes did manage to become the first team to breach Baffins’ defence in the league at the PMC Stadium, with Jackson heading home seven minutes from time.

But Johnston brilliantly bypassed a couple of tackles in the area before slotting home as Baffins rounded off a 7-1 win to make it 13 goals in their previous two outings.