Pompey Dynamos have the Max factor as they make great start to life in the Mid-Solent League

One of three new clubs in a 12-strong MSL division, Pompey jumped into top spot at the weekend with victory over previously unbeaten Portchester Rovers.

They took their goal tally to 27 in just five matches with a 3-1 success at King George V, Cosham.

Max Paddon grabbed one of the goals, taking his seasonal tally to 12 in just six league and cup fixtures.

Pompey Dynamos.

The former Baffins Milton Rovers and Petersfield Town striker belted hat-tricks in three of his opening four league appearances - against Burrfields Reserves (9-0), Horndean United (8-0) and Rowner (5-3).

Paddon’s 26th minute strike against Portchester restored his side’s lead after Josh Dean - another former Baffins player - had cancelled out Hugh Westmore’s fourth minute opener.

Luke James completed Pompey’s fourth win in five league matches in the second half.

The club were formed last March, the brainchild of manager James Watson - a coach at Pompey in the Community - and his friends Zack Adams and Ryan Jones.

‘It was just a case of ‘shall we start a team?’ Watson told The News. ‘We scrambled around for a team - people we’d played with previously and friends of friends.

‘There’s a few who have dropped down from higher leagues and a few who all went to college together.’

Watson added: ‘The whole goal is to try and work ourselves up the leagues, to try and make a name for ourselves.

‘The aim is to get to the Hampshire League in six years, we just want to establish ourselves first.’

Paddon is one of the Dynamos players who have dropped into the Mid-Solent, having netted seven times in 18 appearances for Wessex 1 club Petersfield last term.

Reece Colbourne was previously at Fleetlands in the Hampshire Premier League, while Sam Hoolihan has spent time at Infinity.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Adam Norton is ultra-keen – he travels down from the Guildford area every weekend to play.

Watson knows tough tests are on the horizon, with games against Mob Albion and Meon Milton Reserves next up.

Mob have struck 26 goals in their four games to date - including an 11-0 battering of Havant & Waterlooville Youth Kestrels which featured a seven-goal burst from Harry Potter.

Meon, meanwhile, are the only side in the MSL still boasting a 100 per cent record after four straight wins.