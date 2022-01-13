Pompey fan and former Fratton Park triallist a huge threat to Gosport Borough in absence of Southern League’s top goalscorer
Gosport Borough won’t have to contend with the threat of the Southern League’s leading goalscorer this weekend.
But a Portsmouth-born defender currently playing as a makeshift striker will almost certainly pose problems as Shaun Gale takes his promotion-chasing side to Poole Town.
Ex-Boro forward Tony Lee ended the pandemic-wrecked 2020/21 non-league season on a dual registration with Havant & Waterlooville.
Returning to Poole, Lee lifted the curtain on the current campaign with an opening day brace as the Dorset club led 3-2 at Privett Park before Gosport scored twice in the closing stages.
Lee went on to hit 24 Southern League Premier South goals before suffering a snapped collarbone at Beaconsfield in mid-December.
In his top scorer’s absence, Poole boss Tommy Killick has thrown Spetch up front - and he has responded with four goals (all headers) in two games, including a New Year’s Day derby treble against Wimborne.
Spetch, 30, has form as a makeshift forward - in 2019/20 he was moved up front and scored four goals in five games prior to the pandemic bringing the non-league season to an abrupt halt.
Back in November 2013, Pompey boss Guy Whittingham revealed he was tracking Blues fan Spetch, who subsequently had a trial at Fratton Park.
The player also had trials with Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Port Vale but, when he did leave, it was to a National League South club when Sutton - then managed by current Hawks boss Paul Doswell - splashed out £6,000.
After an injury-ravaged time at Sutton, Spetch later returned to Poole on a free.
Poole were top of the Premier South when the 2020/21 season was halted in late October, never to return. Among their wins was a 1-0 home success against Gosport thanks to a stunning Lee strike.
This season, the Dolphins - managed by Killick now since 2004 when they were a Hampshire League club - are currently ninth, four places off the play-off zone. But they will move to within a point of fourth-placed Gosport in a congested promotion race if they can claim a third successive league victory.