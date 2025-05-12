Pompey legend reflects on 'beyond words' day and urges fan to buy Pompey book for charity

Pompey legend Alan Knight has reflected on a ‘beyond words’ day for him at Fratton Park and urged fans to buy the club’s 125 history, which is being sold now to raise funds for ‘Pompey Family’ charities including prostate cancer ones designated by him.

Speaking to the Pompey History Society, Knight looked back on his benefit game on Monday with a huge amount of pleasure and satisfaction.

He said: “[It was] beyond words for me to be able to get out on the park with my daughters, my grandkids and my family is something I will always treasure. It was fantastic.

“I think everyone really enjoyed it. Also, obviously 6,000 Pompey supporters come in for a very, very, very special cause, obviously in my heart as well.”

Alan Knight with the 125 history being sold to raise funds for ‘Pompey Family’ charities.

Before the game there had been a prostate cancer screening session in the Legends Lounge, which went very well.

“I think 183 men come in and got their tests done out of 200 that were available, so that's a great take up and fantastic that guys are actually taking the opportunity to get that test. As I said, I'm still angry with myself that I didn't get mine done sooner and took it more seriously than I did.

“But that's been and gone now and it's about, as I said, really important for me to raise awareness and hopefully save anyone having to go through what I have had to,” he added

And Knight backed fans to buy the reduced-price paperback of the 125 history, the residual stock of which has been donated by Bishops Printers and is being sold with proceeds being split equally between Pompey in the Community, the Pompey History Society and Knight’s designated charities.

“It's a great book, the full history. I have to go back through the one that I have got to check on my own history. I can't remember half of what went on for myself.

“To go back even further and see what this club has been through over the years and the players that we've been lucky enough to have here, it's a real treat and, if you're into your football, it's probably one of the best books going.”

The book is available priced £15 from the Pompey Store, the Portsmouth City Museum & Art Gallery shop, New To You Books in Cosham and the office at Pompey in the Community. It can also be bought online here < Portsmouth FC | 125 OFFICIAL HISTORY PAPERBACK >

Fans can also join the Pompey History Society for £10 per annum here < https://pompeyhistory.org/join-phs-online> or contribute to its fund looking to raise £25,000 to buy Peter Harris’s two championship medals from 1949 and 1950 here < https://pompeyhistory.org/gerry-spraggs-fund>

