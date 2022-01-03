Pompey midfielders vote: Semi-final draw revealed

Gary O'Neil

A tournament that started with 50 names is down to four - and plenty of firm favourites are already out.

In the quarter-finals we lost Mick Kennedy and Michael Doyle, along with Richard Hughes and Lassana Diarra. Before that the likes of Alan McLoughlin, Kevin Dillon and Sulley Muntari had gone out.

Now we're down to the semi-finals and the draw has seen the two who are arguably favourites to win avoid each other.

Paul Merson

The last four has paired Gary O'Neil with Paul Merson, and Pedro Mendes with Robert Prosinecki.

Voting will take place on the @stevebone1 Twitter feed for 24 hours, starting around midday today (Monday).

The final will begin later on Tuesday.

This is the third of five unofficial, unscientific polls to determine fans' favourites in each area of the pitch. David James won the goalkeeper vote while Linvoy Primus took the defenders' crown.

Pedro Mendes