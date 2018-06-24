Adam May believes he can become an attacking outlet for Pompey

Have your say

Adam May believes he can become an attacking force for Pompey.

The academy product has expressed his interest in playing in further up the pitch rather than shielding the back four.

Last term, the 20-year-old made 18 appearances during his breakthrough campaign but he screened the defence in the majority of those games.

However, boss Kenny Jackett has held discussions with May about him becoming more of an attacking outlet.

And the midfielder believes it’s a position he can thrive in.

May said: ‘It’s something the gaffer and I have discussed.

‘It’s something I would like to do, personally.

‘Towards the end of last season, we were playing three in midfield.

‘I would like to play a little bit higher up the pitch. It would be nice to get some goals!

‘That’s something I can picture myself doing.

‘I used to play there a lot when I was younger – maybe even higher just behind the striker.

‘I played there quite a lot and it’s something I can do.’

Earlier this month, May penned a new two-year contract to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2020.

He’s hoping to become a regular in Jackett’s side next term.

Although May would like to feature further forward, he’s happy to take on either mantle as long as he’s on the pitch.

‘In the holding role there’s a bit of a restriction getting forward,’ he added.

‘It’s more defensive and you have to sit in the back four more. Moving higher up the pitch you have more of a licence to get forward and roam.

‘I would like to do that but I’m happy to do both.

‘Midfield is midfield at the end of the day and you have got to be able to do both.

‘But in the formation we played – with the two in front – you have the licence to get forward and express yourself a bit more.’