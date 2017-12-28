All you need to know about Pompey triallist Wood

Have your say

Pompey are casting their eye over Southampton’s Will Wood.

The 21-year-old trained with the Blues last week and is expected to return sometime in the near future as the Blues weigh up a move.

Here’s all you need to know about the left-back and his career to date so far...

Wood was born in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, and joined Saints aged 11 after being spotted by scouts.

He previously spent time with Chelsea and Fulham.

Following a successful six-week trial at the St Mary’s outfit, Wood was signed as a youngster and then worked his way up the ranks to be offered a two-year apprenticeship aged 16.

He was a regular in the Saints’ under-21 side as a scholar and was a key player as they clinched the Under-21 Premier League Cup in April 2015.

Southampton defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-1 on aggregate over two legs, with Wood playing 90 minutes in both matches.

Less than 24 hours later, he penned his first professional contract at St Mary’s, following in the footsteps of the likes of Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Jay Rodriguez

Wood signed a three-year deal to keep him at the club until June 2018.

The defender has always been highly rated and, in 2015, was named one of England’s top 35 young prospects by the Daily Telegraph on the back of the Under-21 Premier League Cup triumph.

The following season, however, Wood picked up a serious knee injury, causing him to miss a large chunk of the 2015-16 campaign.

He is still to make his first-team debut for Mauricio Pellegrino’s outfit.

Nevertheless, Wood featured in his side’s 2-2 pre-season draw against Brentford in July, replacing Dusan Tadic on 60 minutes.

He was given the number 30 shirt, although he missed out on a place in Southampton’s 25-man Premier League squad.

This season, the Burgess Hill talent has featured three times for Saints’ under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

They were defeated by Peterborough United and Northampton Town, but delivered 1-0 victory against Cambridge United as Southampton exited at the first-round stage.

Wood has also made six appearances in Premier League 2 for Southampton’s under-23s side this term

He was previously a left-sided centre-back before being converted to an attack-minded full-back.