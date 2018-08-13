Chaplin fit for Pompey’s clash against AFC Wimbledon

Have your say

Conor Chaplin is fit for for Pompey’s Carabao Cup first-round clash against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park tomorrow night.

The academy product missed Saturday's 2-1 victory at Blackpool with a hip problem.

However, assistant boss Joe Gallen confirmed today that Chaplin has recovered from his setback and will be in the Blues' squad to face the Dons.

But Nathan Thompson (knee) and Dion Donohue (groin) will remain sidelined for the clash.

The limped out of Pompey's opening-day victory against Luton and is also a doubt for Saturday's visit of Oxford United.

Donohue picked up his complaint in training last week.