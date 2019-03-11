Fifty Pompey fans are being offered the chance to claim free coach travel to the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley, courtesy of Zeelo.

The Blues sealed their date at the national stadium courtesy of a 3-0 win over Bury, and supporters are now set to descend on the capital on Sunday, March 31 for the clash with Sunderland.

Pompey players celebrate in the changing room after winning the Checkatrade Trophy Semi Final match against Bury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

And with Pompey being handed just under 40,000 tickets for the final, fans are already starting to turn their attentions to how they will get to the famous stadium.

Now, Zeelo are offering 50 supporters the chance to claim free travel to the final, simply by entering a promotional code on their website.

READ MORE: Checkatrade Trophy Final ticket information for Pompey fans

The company will be running return coaches from Portsmouth & Southsea train station, Fareham train station and Forton Road in Gosport on the day of the final.

And Pompey fans can travel free direct to Wembley Stadium if they are one of the first 50 people to book by entering the promo code "POMPEY" on its website HERE.

READ MORE: 26 great photos of Pompey’s glorious Wembley triumphs – and heartbreaking final defeats

There is a limit of one seat per person using this code.