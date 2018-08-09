Did Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell lift the lid on Portsmouth’s valuation of Conor Chaplin?

Have your say

The closure of the transfer window is approaching and there’s less than two hours before the door slams shut.

And it’s looking like Conor Chaplin won’t be leaving Pompey today.

The News reported earlier this morning that Coventry are hoping to resurrect their pursuit of the academy graduate through a loan deal.

But it’s likely Chaplin won't be departing Fratton Park on a permanent basis.

The Worthing talent attracted interest from the Sky Blues, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley this summer.

And, according to Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell, the Blues valued the Worthing talent at around £400k.

Conor Chaplin. Picture: Joe Pepler

At the Reds' fans' forum earlier this week, a Crawley supporter asked Kewell if he could bring Chaplin to the Broadfield Stadium.

The boss replied: 'Have you got £400k in your back pocket?'

