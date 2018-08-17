Harris: Portsmouth new boy Thompson is Millwall captain material

Have your say

Neil Harris is adamant Ben Thompson’s long-term future is with Millwall and suggested he’s a Lions captain in waiting.

That’s after the combative midfielder signed for Pompey on loan for the remainder of the season.

Thompson has become Kenny Jackett’s eighth summer arrival as he attempts to kick-start a career that appeared to stall last term.

After playing a key role in Millwall’s promotion to the Championship via the 2016-17 League One play-offs, the 22-year-old made just eight appearances in all competitions last season.

Three of those arrived in the league – all of which came from the bench as Thompson managed just 39 minutes of league football.

A temporary move away from The Den was deemed the best option to ensure Thompson got some much-needed minutes under his belt.

But Harris emphasised the short nature of the switch when talking to Millwall’s official website, millwallfc.co.uk.

Describing Thompson as a ‘super young player’, he insisted the midfielder’s future remains firmly in south London.

Harris said: ‘It's a real good move for him,’ said Millwall boss Neil Harris.

‘It's a tough one with someone like Ben because he's so important to our plans.

‘First and foremost, his long-term future lies with our football club.

‘He's a super young player and a fantastic character.

‘In my opinion, he's going to be a good Millwall captain in the future.

‘He's gone on a short-term gain for him to get that experience of playing again, to get the minutes in his legs and to certainly help Kenny and Portsmouth keep moving forward.

‘There's also one eye on us with development.

‘Last year he was in every squad without always being in the team or on the bench.

‘You have to balance off the fact that it's important to have a squad that is capable of having strength in depth, but also the development of the players.

‘Ben's gone with the goodwill to go and play some minutes, but what's important with that is we try not to leave ourselves short.’

