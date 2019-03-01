Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on Nathan Thompson’s decision to put contract discussions on hold.

The defender’s current two-year deal is set to expire at the end of June.

But rather than getting his future sorted now, with the club keen on the former Swindon man remaining at Fratton Park, the 28-year-old has taken the step to wait until the summer to resolve matters.

That’s prompted many Blues fans to contact us via our Facebook page or portsmouth.co.uk to voice their views.

And, we have to admit, it’s hard to find many that have backed Thompson’s standpoint.

Here’s a selection of what’s been said...

Nathan Thompson

Dan Morgan

That decision sounds very agenty to me.

Whispers in the ear that if Portsmouth go up you can chose your wage.

However, if they don't we can shop you to Championship clubs sort of thing.

Martin Murphy

In other words ‘I'm off in the summer’.

Daniel Kirby

Not a massive fan of the ‘i’ll Wait till’ game; I mean, I understand when you are one of the strongest assets to a squad and hugely capable of the step to the league above!

But, personally, I never felt Walkes deserved to lose his spot at right-back in Nathan’s absence!

Anton has really grown and his timing is vastly improving, and he has less of a temper!

I’d be more concerned if this was him!

Adrian Timms

Just wants to see where we end up.

If we don’t go up and a Championship side come in he walks, simple.

NannyShaz Bee

Can’t blame him. Least he’s been honest .

Edward Walton

There are a lot of good Championship level right-backs out there looking to play for a great club like Pompey.

Cath Absolom

Have to admit I wasn't too sure about him at first, but he's gradually grown on me now.

But no-one should ever hold the club to ransom as we've already been there numerous times before!.

As unfortunately, Evans appears to be doing the same as he's obviously stalling as well!.

So I would personally set a time limit for talks to be concluded, then if they don't like it, that's tough!.

Kenny Jacketts Coat

After Tuesday’s woeful display and some equally poor performances prior to injury, I’d suggest he needs a nudge towards the door.

Clearly showing his colours here and I, 4-1, think that he would struggle in the Championship. Thanks Nathan and goodbye.

Tom Underwood

As much as I like watching Nathan, he may be at his limit. If Pompey do go to the Championship he may well never feature or be out of his depth, especially speed-wise.

Peter Walsh

Clubs play the same game with players' futures - he's saying depending on where we are after this season I will make up my mind about staying...