Ipswich striker won’t be arriving as Portsmouth complete deadline-day business

Ellis Harrison will not be making a deadline-day move to Pompey.

The News understands that the Blues’ January transfer business is complete as things stand.

Harris was on Kenny Jackett’s shopping list this morning as the boss looked to bolster his attacking options.

However, Pompey instead moved for Wigan striker James Vaughan.

The ex-Everton striker joined the Blues on loan until the end of the season.

Vaughan looks to be the final piece of business Pompey will complete this month, with no players currently expected to leave before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The 30-year-old represented Jackett’s fifth signing this month.

Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris were captured on permanent deals from Rochdale and Shrewsbury respectively.

Omar Bogle (Cardiff) and Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley) also joined on loan this week.

Meanwhile, five players departed Fratton Park this month.

Joe Mason’s loan spell from Wolves expired on January 2.

Ben Thompson (Millwall), Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR) were all recalled to their parent clubs.

Danny Rose also left by mutual consent, subsequently joining Swindon Town.