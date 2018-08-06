Jackett: Portsmouth haven’t missed out on many targets

Kenny Jackett is adamant Pompey haven’t missed out on ‘too many’ summer transfer targets.

The Blues are eyeing adding to their intake of six signings ahead of Thursday’s deadline day for permanent recruits.

Pompey have chased Sean Longstaff this summer

A pacy striker and attacking midfielder remain the priority positions with time ticking down, although the loan window is open until the month’s end.

Pompey have already missed out on in-demand Mo Eisa, with Championship Bristol City the preference following a late entry.

Loan interest in Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff has also been thwarted, yet could still be resurrected.

And Jackett denied the club had fallen short on many instances during their transfer hunt.

The Blues boss said: ‘We’ve not really missed out on too many.

‘We have been linked with a lot, and we have enquired about a lot, but haven't really put down too much, to be honest with you.

‘Our recruitment team cannot sign every player – and Mark Catlin and Tony Brown come into that because they have worked very, very hard to close deals.

‘We have to know every player and where he is, what his value is and what he is going for.

‘We are disappointed when one turns up or moves that we didn't know was going to move.

‘But we haven't missed out on too many at all.

‘We have made several and ongoing enquiries to the cost availability of people, we are constantly doing that.’

