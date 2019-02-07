Kenny Jackett reiterated his stance that Pompey are not interested in bringing in free transfers at the minute – including Greg Halford.

The former Blues defender revealed on Twitter this week that his agent had been in contact with the club following Jack Whatmough’s injury.

Former Pompey defender Greg Halford

But despite Pompey having only two recognised centre-backs in their squad – Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke – Jackett insisted he would not be looking to bring in reinforcements.

When asked about Halford’s apparent desire to rejoin Pompey at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Plymouth game, the manager said: ‘We’re not signing any free agents at the moment.’

Halford, who has been without a club since leaving Cardiff at the end of last season, spent two seasons at Fratton Park between 2010-2012, making 77 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

The 34-year-old trained with West Brom earlier this season but wasn’t offered a contract.

Whatmough sustained a knee injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster.

MRI scan results have since shown surgery is now required.



