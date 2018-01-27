Jackett: Set-pieces costing Pompey points

KENNY Jackett admitted Pompey’s set-piece play in both boxes cost them against Shrewsbury.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat against the high-flying Shrews at Fratton Park, which stretched the hosts’ winless streak to five matches.

James Bolton scored the only goal of the game on 21 minutes when he was left free at the back post from a corner.

Pompey were unable to equalise, however, with Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman both missing chances.

Meanwhile, the hosts also had 12 corners but were unable to make the most of them.

Jackett rued his side’s lack of composure from set-pieces at both ends of the pitch.

He said: ‘The amount of balls we put into their box was very high and we just didn’t get on the end of enough.

‘They’ve had one corner in the first half and they’ve scored from it - fair play to them, Bolton got away from Burgess at that moment.

‘It feels like we need 10 corners to get anywhere near it, or balls in the box or free-kicks.

‘First and foremost, we needed to do better from set-pieces today and at either end it has cost us.

‘In open play, we generally put a lot of pressure on Shrewsbury and put a lot of balls into the box, but they withstood it and got a second clean sheet against us and that’s won them the game.’