Jackett still keen on Saints defender Wood

Kenny Jackett is keen to have another look at Southampton left-back Will Wood.

The left-back spent a day training with the Blues last month and is out of contract this summer.

The Pompey boss explained the 21-year-old would not be recruited, however, without him having a closer look at what he offers.

Jackett said: ‘There hasn’t been anything with him yet.

‘We’ve had a look at him and we may have a look at him again.

‘But he’s not someone we necessarily plan to move on without a further trial or game.

‘We’ll see with him. He’s only had one day here and then gone off. But we will see how he does for us.

‘We want to add some good players if we can.

‘We want players who can supplement and help our squad, but we’re not close to that happening at the moment.’